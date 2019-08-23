Sayali to help in cultural development of Film City

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Sayali Kulkarni, one of the brainchilds of ‘Road Kisi Ke Baap Ke Nahi Hai’ campaign, has been appointed as the director of Dadasaheb Phalke Film city for its cultural development.

The whole idea of the move is to get someone fresh with progressive energy and ideas to promote the cultural development of Dadasaheb Phalke Film, also popularly known as Film City.

“I am very happy and excited with the appointment, as it brings with it a lot of responsibility and a great opportunity. I will give my best and will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cultural community and bring about a positive revolution,” said Sayali.

