SBI Cards IPO subscribed 3.32 times

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) SBI Cards and Payment Services listing has survived the coronavirus storm in the market as its IPO has been oversubscribed 3.32 times in a weak market.

The mega IPO by SBI Cards and Payment Services has been fully subscribed on day three of the bidding process. The issue has been oversubscribed 3.32 times, data showed.

The issue will close for QIBs on Wednesday and for retail investors and HNIs on Thursday.

The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 750-755 and the minimum amount a small investor can invest by subscribing a lot of 19 shares is Rs 14,345.

–IANS

