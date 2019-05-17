SC agrees to hear bail plea of Bengal BJP candidate

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the BJP candidate from West Bengal’s Barrackpore, Arjun Singh’s bail plea in cases, which he claims are purely political in nature and brought against him by the state police.

Singh’s counsel informed the court that he is deliberately being prevented to be present on the counting day.

The candidate mentioned that due to the ongoing strike by lawyers in West Bengal, he was unable to move any competent court in the state.

