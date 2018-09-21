SC allows live streaming of proceedings
New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the plea for live streaming of its proceedings.
Upholding a batch of petitions, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed the framing of rules to regulate the live streaming.
A pilot project will start with a telecast of proceedings of the Chief Justice Court.
Justice Khanwilkar, also speaking for Chief Justice Misra, pronounced the judgement. Justice Chandrachud pronounced a separate but concurring judgement.
It will help in people not relying on second-hand information, encourage legal education and put the system under the sunlight, he said.
–IANS
