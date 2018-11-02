SC allows viewing of Ganga activist’s body

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday allowed viewing of G.D Agarwal’s body, the environment engineer and activist who died in Rishikesh following indefinite hunger strike for a clean Ganga.

Former IIT Professor and public officer, Agarwal, also known as Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand, died on October 11 due to starvation following 109 days of hunger strike. His body, according ot his wish, was donated to AIIMS Rishikesh.

The activist’s followers have been demanding viewing of his body since his death, leading to a petition in Supreme Court.

On Friday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed viewing of his body for ten consecutive Sundays in a batch of 10 people.

According to the court’s order, only five batches, every Sunday will be allowed to view his body at AIIMS Rishikesh mortuary.

The noted environmentalist and professor turned activist, had been observing fast unto death since June 22. He died at the age of 87. He was associated with Matri Sadan Ashram in Haridwar.

Agarwal, who had also worked with Uttar Pradeh’s irrigation department, Central Pollution Control Board and taught at IIT Kanpur, had earlier also held several fast and protests to save the Ganga.

–IANS

