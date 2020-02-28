SC asks CBI to probe use of banned chemicals in firecrackers

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the CBI to investigate allegations that Tamil Nadu-based firecrackers manufacturers using banned chemicals like barium nitrate in the manufacturing of green crackers, which is a violation of the top court orders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant directed six manufacturers from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu to show cause as to why they should not be held liable for contempt of court.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing three children, alleged that the manufacturers have been violating the court’s order prohibiting the use of this banned chemical. The bench asked the CBI stationed in Chennai to probe this issue and submit a report and posted the matter for further hearing after eight weeks.

In October 2018, the top court had said only green crackers without barium salt would be allowed to be manufactured in the country. The top court had also asked the Centre to file its reply on the objections raised against the use of chemical components like barium nitrate and potassium nitrate, especially in the chemical composition of ‘green crackers’.

Citing issues to public health, the court had wanted every consignment of the material used in manufacturing green fire crackers to be tested for quality control. The top court took into consideration the report submitted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), and directed setting up of a quality control mechanism in each manufacturing unit of green fire crackers. The top court had said these units should be monitored by officials from the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO).

The apex court had directed the Centre to approve the composition of green crackers after it is formulated by PESO, paving the way for their manufacturing, and it asked the manufacturers to apply for approvals after approval of new chemical composition from PESO.

–IANS

ss/vd