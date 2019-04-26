SC asks Centre to reply, sets Rafale date for May 6

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to file its reply on the Rafale review petition by Saturday and fixed the hearing for May 6.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kaul and K.M. Joseph gave the direction after the Centre sought adjournment of hearing in the Rafale review petitions.

The Attorney General though said the Centre needed at least four weeks to file reply to the new documents filed by the petitioners.

