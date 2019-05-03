SC asks EC to look into Tej Bahadur’s plea

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to examine the appeal filed by former BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav against the rejection of his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

The court has asked the poll panel to revert in a day.

Yadav, who was dismissed from the Border Security Force (BSF) after complaining about poor quality food, had moved the court on Monday challenging the rejection of his nomination papers by the EC to contest from the seat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav alleged he was deliberately kept out of the contest to ensure Modi’s easy win.

In the petition, he contended that the Returning Officer “completely failed” to appreciate that Yadav produced the dismissal letter along with his nomination paper.

The letter indicated the reason for his dismissal from the BSF as alleged indiscipline and there was no evidence of indulging in corruption or any act of disloyalty to the state, the petitioner said.

–IANS

