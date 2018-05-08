SC collegium decides to reiterate Justice Joseph recommendation

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court collegium on Friday took an in principle decision to reiterate its recommendation for the elevation of Uttarakhand High court Chief Justice K.M. Joseph to the top court.

The collegium decided it will resend its January 10 “unanimous” recommendation for the elevation of Justice Joseph, along with other names from Calcutta, Rajasthan, and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Courts that would be decided during its meeting on May 16.

The collegium comprises Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J. Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph.

–IANS

