SC Collegium recommends appointment of CJs for 3 HCs

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended appointments of Chief Justices to the High Courts of Punjab and Haryana, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

The Collegium has recommended Justice Krishna Murari from the Allahabad High Court as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, following the retirement of Chief Justice S.J. Vazifdar on May 4.

“Justice Krishna Murari is a senior puisne judge from the Allahabad High Court and has been functioning there since January 2004. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium finds Justice Krishna Murari suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly,” a resolution said.

While making the recommendation, the Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that at present there is only one Chief Justice from the Allahabad High Court, which is the country’s largest high court.

It also considered Justice Dilip Gupta from the Allahabad High Court who is Justice Murari’s senior but did not recommend his name as he will retire on June 6.

Justice Ramalinga Sudhakar, Acting Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, was recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

It was noted that following the retirement of Chief Justice Abhilasha Kumari, the working judge strength of the high court stands reduced to two against the sanctioned strength of five.

Justice Sudhakar has been serving as Acting Chief Justice of the J&K High Court since March after the retirement of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed.

On April 18, 2016 he was appointed as a judge of the J&K High Court. Prior to that, he has served as a judge of the Madras High Court.

Justice Yaqoob Mir of the J&K High Court has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Since the retirement of Justice Tarun Agarwala on March 3, the Collegium noted that the Meghalaya High Court has been functioning with just one judge, as against a sanctioned strength of four.

While making recommendation, the Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that for quite some time there has been no Chief Justice from the J&K High Court.

–IANS

gt/him/vm