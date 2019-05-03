SC collegium recommends elevation of two judges

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge, Bombay High Court; and Justice Surya Kant, the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court for elevation as top court judges.

The Collegium also rejected the Centre’s plea to reconsider and instead reiterated recommendation for the elevation of Justices Aniruddha Bose and A.S. Bopanna, as judges of the apex court.

–IANS

ss/ksk/pgh