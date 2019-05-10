SC collegium recommends four chief justices for HCs

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has recommended appointment of chief justices in four high courts — Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

Currently, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana high courts have acting chief justices, out of the 25 high courts in the country. On May 10, the Supreme Court passed a series of resolutions on the appintments.

The collegium, comprising Justices S.A. Bobde and N.V. Ramana, appointed justice D.N. Patel, who is originally from Gujarat High Court and currently in the Jharkhand High Court, as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. The serving Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice Rajendra Menon, is scheduled to retire in June 2019.

Justice R.S. Chauhan, a senior judge from the Rajasthan High Court and currently serving as a judge of the Telangana High Court, has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

The collegium also recommended Justice A.A. Kureshi, a judge from the Gujarat High Court and currently serving at the Bombay High Court, as the next Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice V Ramasubramanian, currently serving in the Telangana High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. He will replace Justice Surya Kant, who has been recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The collegium also received five recommendations from Madhya Pradesh High Court, for the appointment of judges at the court. It appointed two advocates, Vishal Dhagat and Vishal Mishra, as judges of the high court, and remitted the remaining three candidatures.

