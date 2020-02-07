SC declines plea seeking CBI probe into Gargi molestation episode

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear a plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of women students during a cultural festival at the Gargi College here last week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant told advocate M.L. Sharma to move the plea before the Delhi High Court.

The court said: “Why don’t you go to the Delhi High Court. If your petition is dismissed, then come here.”

The top court observed that it would like to check the high court’s view on this matter. Sharma contended that he apprehended the electronic evidence connected with the matter might be destroyed or tampered meanwhile.

The bench observed that the Delhi High Court couod pass order similar in the nature to the Telangana High Court, where the court directed to preserve the electronic evidence in the police encounter case.

–IANS

ss/in