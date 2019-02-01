SC declines urgent hearing of CBI plea against Kolkata Police chief

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday postponed to Tuesday the hearing of a CBI plea against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar who is accused of destroying evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi declined a plea by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seeking an urgent hearing on Monday.

Describing the situation as “extraordinary”, Mehta said: “We fear evidence will be destroyed.”

In response, the Chief Justice said: “We were late in reaching the court by a few minutes because we were reading your application… There’s no evidence of what you’re saying right now.

“If you show one proof they are tampering or even remotely thinking of it, we’ll come down so heavily that they will regret it.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in protest in Kolkata on Monday over the Central Bureau of Investigation’s attempt to question Kumar in connection with a ponzi scheme scam.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah of attempting to destabilise her government.

