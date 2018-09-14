SC directs start of submitting claims for inclusion in NRC

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the commencement of the process of submitting claims for inclusion of names in Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list from September 25.

A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the claims for inclusions in NRC would be backed by 10 identity documents which were permitted by the court on Wednesday.

The entire process of making claims for inclusion in NRC will last 60 days, the court said.

