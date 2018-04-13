SC dismisses Congress leader’s conviction in defamation case

New Delhi/Bhopal, April 14 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a court order handing two-year jail to a Congress leader in a defamation case for alleging Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s family members were involved in the Vyapam scam.

A two-judge bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R. Banumati of Supreme Court dismissed a court’s order that also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson K.K. Mishra.

Mishra had accused the Chief Minister’s family of being involved in the Vyapam scam, following which the Madhya Pradesh government had filed a defamation case.

“This decision is going to be big jolt for Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his managers who conspired to keep me silent in my fight against corruption,” Mishra told IANS.

“I am sure now that in coming days, all big names associated with Vyapam scam will be exposed,” he added.

Reacting to the development, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav tweeted: “Truth always wins.”

–IANS

hindi-pgh/