SC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe in PNB fraud

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into big financial scams, including the PNB fraud case, as it levelled “unwarranted and vexatious assertions” against the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal asked the court to dismiss the petition filed by advocate M.L. Sharma, saying various unfounded and baseless allegations have been levelled against the two leaders.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud took strong objection to the allegations, saying: “In view of the unwarranted, uncalled for and vexatious assertions made in the petition, we are not inclined to entertain this petition. The petition is dismissed.”

It also told the lawyer not to file the petition again by deleting the names.

Demanding that a special investigation team (SIT) be set up to probe banking frauds, including the PNB fraud case allegedly involving billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the plea said no banks would release huge funds without the intervention of political leadership.

—IANS

