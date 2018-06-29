SC extends deadline till July 30 for publication of draft NRC

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday extended till July 30 the deadline for the publication of the draft National Register of Citizens in Assam as the earlier deadline of June 30 could not be adhered to in the wake of the flood situation in the State.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman gave an extension of one month after going through the report submitted by the State Co-ordinator, NRC, Prateek Hajela, pointing to the difficulties being encountered due to the flood situation.

The bench also permitted the deletion of 1.5 lakh names that were included in the draft part NRC published in early 2017 but later on scrutiny were found to be ineligible to be included in the citizens register.

The names of the 64,000 doubtful voters and 4,500 foreigners will be kept on hold and their descendants will be identified.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the concern for the security of State Co-ordinator Hajela, the court ordered the Assam Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to review his security and extend security cover to him and his family.

The court directed the next hearing of the matter on July 31.

