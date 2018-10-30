SC extends services of sacked Tripura government teachers

New Delhi/Agartala, Nov 1 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the services of sacked 10,323 Tripura government teachers by two more years, as appealed for by the state government, an official said.

“A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi responding to the state government appeal, extended the services of the 10,323 government teachers for two more years. It also directed the Centre to consider giving relaxation in the matter of training and professional qualifications within four months,” an official of Tripura’s Law Department said.

He said the bench directed the state government to stick to the TET (Teachers’ Eligibility Test) method of recruitment as well as to encourage job seekers to complete the required professional courses like B.Ed (Bachelor of Education).

On March 29, 2017, the Supreme Court upheld a Tripura High Court verdict to terminate the services of the 10,323 teachers on grounds of “indiscretion” in selecting them during the former Left Front rule in secondary and higher secondary schools.

After the appeal of the previous Left Front government, the apex court extended their services up to June this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party led government in June submitted a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court to extend the services.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Health and Family Welfare Minister Sudip Roy Barman hailed the decision, saying the state government would try its best to provide quality educations.

“We are expecting that the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry very soon give the one-time relaxation in academic and other qualifications to facilitate recruitment of teachers to overcome the shortages of huge teachers,” Deb told the media.

Currently, 40,658 teachers providing education to 7.29 lakh students in 4,928 government schools.

