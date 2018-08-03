SC gets 3 new judges amidst Justice Joseph row

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Justice Indira Banerjee, Justice Vineet Saran and Justice K.M. Joseph on Tuesday were sworn in as Supreme Court judges.

They were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The swearing in took place amidst a raging controversy over the government relegating Justice Joseph to the third position in the order of seniority even though he was recommended for elevation way back on January 10.

His recommendation was reiterated on July 17 after the government had returned it for reconsideration by the Supreme Court collegium.

With three new judges joining, the strength of the top court judges is now 28 as against the sanctioned strength of 31.

It is for the first time that the Supreme Court has three sitting woman judges — Justice R. Banumathi, Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice Indira Banerjee.

Justice Banerjee is the seventh woman judge of the Supreme Court, first being Justice Fatima Beevi, followed by Justice Ruma Pal, Justice Ranjana Desai, Justice Gyan Sudha Misra, Justice R. Banumathi and Justice Indu Malhotra.

