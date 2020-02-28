SC interlocutors urge Shaheen Bagh activists for Holi gift

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran here on Tuesday visited the Shaheen Bagh protest site to initiate second round of talks with protestors.

Indirectly urging protestors to clear the protest site by Holi, the interlocutor said, “We expect our sisters will send love to India on the occasion of Holi from Shaheen Bagh. Sisters can give Holi gift in advance. We will celebrate Holi this month. We will hug each other on Holi.”

They duo told protestors all their demands had been conveyed to the Supreme Court. “Whatever you wanted, we conveyed it to the Supreme Court. We have submitted report to Supreme Court,” they said.

–IANS

