SC judges inspects court premises

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Four Supreme Court judges – Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B. Lokur, R. Banumathi and Deepak Gupta – carried out inspection of apex court premises on Friday.

The four judges took break from their court sessions for 15 minutes at 11 a.m. to inspect the crowded court premises, especially area around courtroom number 6,7,8 and 9.

Later in the day, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra met journalists in the two press lounges in the top court in an informal interaction over tea and enquired about facilities they require.

–IANS

gt/vd