SC judges to meet CJI over Justice Joseph’s appointment

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Supreme Court judges who are upset with the Centre altering the seniority of Justice K.M. Joseph for his appointment as the Supreme Court judge, will meet Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Monday over the issue.

The judges include collegium members who are unhappy as the Presidential notification listed Justice Joseph at number three in terms of seniority thereby making him the junior most judge of the top court when he will be administered oath on Tuesday along with two other judges – Justices Indira Banerjee and Vineet Saran.

The recommendation for Justice Joseph’s elevation as a top court judge was made by the collegium in January which was reiterated on July 17.

The collegium while recommending Justice Joseph’s name described him as one of the most able and suitable.

The seniority is not the only criteria for elevation as top court judge, but the government in order to frustrate the appointment of Justice Joseph as top court judges has cited seniority as a consideration.

Ever since, the collegium recommended Justice Joseph for elevation, the government and the judiciary are at loggerheads.

Justice Joseph earned the displeasure of the government after he set aside the imposition of President’s rule in Uttarakhand.

