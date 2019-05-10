SC lifts stay on ex-Kolkata Police chief’s arrest

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday vacated the interim protection granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from arrest by the CBI in the multi-crore chit fund scam cases.

The investigating agency has accused Kumar of tampering with evidence to shield powerful politicians.

The court, however, granted seven days time to Kumar to take appropriate legal remedies.

While vacating its February 5 order granting the interim protection to Kumar, the apex court also expressed concern over the manner in which the chit fund cases panned out.

