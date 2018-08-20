SC moves closer to live streaming of proceedings

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday moved closer to live streaming of its proceedings as it said that it was an expansion of the concept of open court hearing of matters without crowding the court rooms.

Reserving the order on a batch of petitions by senior counsel Indira Jaising, the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: “Let us first start with it. We are just on a pilot project. We are not ruling out anything and will improve with time.”

Justice Chandrachud expressed his apprehension about its likely misuse but others wanted to further expand its scope by including transcription of the recorded proceedings.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal on Friday submitted the Comprehensive Guidelines for Live Streaming of Court proceedings.

It says live streaming of the top court proceedings would as a pilot project in the court number one presided over by the Chief Justice of India and would be confined to the proceedings of the constitution bench matters.

It is only upon the success of the pilot project, that live streaming would be extended to other benches of the courts as well.

The guidelines say that apart from live streaming of the proceedings, the court may in future also provide for transcribing facilities and archive the audio-visual record of the proceedings to make webcsast accessible to the litigants and other interested people.

