SC no to urgent hearing against NGT ban on activity in CRZ

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hold an urgent hearing of a plea by the Centre challenging a 2017 NGT order banning any activity including construction in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) till a Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) was finalised.

Observing that “you (the Centre) should be happy”, a vacation bench of Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Indu Malhotra said the matter will be listed for hearing after two weeks.

As Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee said that there were “exceptions” warranting the Centre to move, Justice Nazeer sought to know what these exceptions were.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its November last year order to different states banned any new activity in the CRZ till the CZMP was finalised.

The green panel’s Pune bench order was issued on a plea filed by NGO Vanashakti asking for the draft plans to be published.

