SC notice to advocate alleging conspiracy against CJI

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to advocate Utsav Bains who has alleged that there is a conspiracy to frame Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case.

The bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, while directing the presence of Bains on Wednesday in the court, asked him to produce evidence in support of paras 17 and 20 of his affidavit filed in the apex court on Monday.

The court has taken suo motu cognisance of his affidavit.

