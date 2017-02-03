SC notice to Gujarat on plea against post-retirement extension to DGP

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Gujarat government on a petition by former top policeman Julio Francis Ribeiro challenging post-retirement three month extension given to Gujarat Police chief P.P.Pandey – an accused in Ishrat Jahan alleged staged shootout case.

The bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice N.V.Ramana and Justice D.Y.Chandrachud issued notice as senior counsel Kapil Sibal described as “unfortunate” the extension to Pandey who is on bail in the case in which besides Ishrat Jahan, three others were also gunned down.

Sibal told the court that Pandey was not only reinstated but also promoted and rewarded despite being an accused.

The notice has also been issued to Pandey. The Centre granted three months extension to Pandey who was to retire on January 31.

Ribeiro has moved the top court challenging the Gujarat High Court’s August 3 order rejecting his plea against Pandey being made an officiating state police chief on April 16, 2016, after the exit of then incumbent P.C.Thakur.

Pandey, along with other Gujarat Police officers, was named as an accused in Ishrat Jahan case. The CBI had filed the chargesheet in 2013, accusing them of conspiracy, kidnapping, murder of Ishrat Jahan and three others.

Pandey headed the Gujarat Police’s Crime Branch when the alleged gunfight took place in 2004. Besides Ishrat Jahan, other killed in police action included Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar.

–IANS

pk/vd