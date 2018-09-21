SC notice to Sharad Yadav on JD-U leader’s plea

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to former Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President Sharad Yadav while hearing a plea filed by Leader of JD-U in the Rajya Sabha, Ramchandra Prasad Singh, seeking to place on record the documents related to claim of formation of new party by Yadav.

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan sought response from Yadav in two weeks and also restrained the Delhi High Court from proceeding with the case for two weeks.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Nitish Kumar-led faction, which has challenged the order of September 11 of the Delhi High Court.

The high court had dismissed Singh’s application for permission to place on record additional documents to demonstrate the post-disqualification conduct of Yadav.

Before the high court, Singh had contended that during the pendency of petition of Yadav challenging the order of Rajya Sabha Chairman disqualifying him as a Member of Parliament, had on May 18 this year formed a new party called Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

Singh wanted to place on record video recordings of the speeches delivered by Yadav, along with his photographs taken at the event.

The high court had dismissed Singh’s application saying the scope of the petition before it is limited to examining the legality and the validity of the order passed on December 4, 2017 by the Rajya Sabha Chairperson, by which Yadav was disqualified from being a member of the upper House of Parliament.

Yadav launched the LJD after breaking ties with his earlier party, the JD-U, as it went back to the National Democratic Alliance.

–IANS

gt/nir