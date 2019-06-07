SC orders closure of steel mines owned by MP BJP legislator

Jabalpur, June 9 (IANS) The Supreme Court has ordered the closure of two mines belonging to steel baron Sanjay Pathak who was a minister in the previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

The two mines in Sihora area were closed on directions of district official Bharat Yadav on Saturday. The mines are spread across an area of 52 hectares.

The district administration has formed a six-member committee to probe the matter and submit a report to the apex court.

Sources said the apex court is considering a petition contending that the mining is being carried out not on commercial land but on forest land. The forest department had also raised concerns over damage to the environment due to the mining and called for closure of the mines.

Pathak was earlier with the Congress and later quit the party and joined the BJP of which he is now a legislator and was also a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

–IANS

