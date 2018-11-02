SC orders violated in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Residents in Ghaziabad began exploding firecrackers in Ghaziabad as the sun started setting, brazenly violating Supreme Court orders that these can be burst only between 8 and 10 p.m.

An IANS correspondent who went around Ghaziabad town saw the violations in the posh Raj Nagar and Kavi Nagar localities where almost all district and police officers reside.

Though some firecrackers went off from 5 p.m., the frequency rapidly went up as the sun set.

Speaking on the condition that he should not be identified by name, a senior police officer admitted that it was very difficult to implement the Supreme Court order.

–IANS

sps/mr