SC panel of judges to probe charges against CJI

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) In the wake of alleged sexual harassment charges against the Chief Justice of India, a three-member committee of the top court judges, led by Justice S.A. Bobde, was constituted on Tuesday to probe the allegations by a former staffer, sources said.

According to a source, Justices N.V. Ramana and Indira Banerjee have been asked to look into the allegations.

Justice Ramana is the number three judge in the top court.

A source said that CJI has asked Justice Bobde to take a lead on the issue. On April 20, reports were published about the alleged sexual harassment.

The source said in view of the nature of allegations, the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court held a detailed discussion on the future course of action on the complaint against the CJI.

On Monday, the Supreme Court lawyers associations had sought constitution of a full court to take necessary steps for a fair probe into the matter, and also to protect the basic tenants of natural justice.

Last week, a junior court assistant had sent written complaints to 22 judges alleging that CJI sexually harassed her in October 2018.

On April 20, the Supreme Court called an urgent hearing and constituted a special bench which comprised the CJI.

–IANS

ss/prs