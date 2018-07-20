SC pulls up Centre over disabled-friendly institutions

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Central government for its failure to comply with its verdict on making institutions disabled-friendly and sought details of the work done by it in the last one year.

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan asked the Centre to file an affidavit within four weeks on the steps taken and the timeline for completing the work.

On December 15, 2017 the apex court had passed 11 directions to make public institutions, transport and educational institutions disabled-friendly.

It said all government buildings providing any services to the public be made fully accessible to differently-abled persons by June 2019 as per the provision of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

In a fresh petition seeking to make judiciary disabled-friendly, especially for the visually impaired, the court issued notices to the registrar generals of all high courts and the secretary general of the Supreme Court.

