SC pulls up Himachal lawyer, says don’t be ‘chamcha’ of state

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up an advocate representing Himachal Pradesh government, who drew its attention that the wife of an apex court judge, hearing a matter relating to unauthorised constructions in Kasauli, has filed a plea in the high court.

Pointing out that Justice Deepak Gupta’s wife has filed a PIL in the Himachal Pradesh High Court on encroachment on forest land, the advocate indirectly asked the judge to recuse from hearing in apex court.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur strong exception that the state has placed before it the detail of a pending case in the high court, and asked the lawyer not to be a “chamcha” (sycophant) of the state.

“Does the state have nothing else to do? What about governing the state? Tell your state that this will not be tolerated. Don’t be a mouthpiece of somebody who has some vested interest. You are an advocate and officer of the court and not a ‘chamcha’ of the state. Do not do it ever again,” Justice Lokur said.

The court attributed the “chamcha” remark following advocate’s conduct like a “yes-man”.

The court was hearing a plea relating to the death of a woman government official, Shaila Bala Sharma, who was shot dead allegedly by a hotel owner in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, during a demolition drive.

She was carrying out the Supreme Court-ordered demolition drive.

