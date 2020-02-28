SC refuses to allow Gonsalves to intervene in Mander matter

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday refused permission to senior advocate Colin Gonsalves to intervene in Harsh Mander matter. Gonsalves said he was counsel for Mander in the Delhi High Court and he wanted to put some facts on record connected with his alleged hate speech.

Gonsalves, who is representing riot victims in the court, mentioned the matter on Thursday in the top court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde asked Gonsalves to stay away from the matter, as he was not Mander’s lawyer in the Supreme Court, and the court had already asked explanation from his counsel on the alleged speech making objectionable remarks against the top court. The Chief Justice said, “We will not allow you to intervene.”

Gonsalves insisted he had seen the video of the alleged speech by Mander. The Chief Justice said the court had asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to put the video of alleged hate speech by Mander on record, and told Gonsalves he is not required on the matter.

Gonsalves insisted he had appeared for Mander before the High Court on the Delhi violence matter. The court said that he can appear from here in this court.

The Delhi Police had on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Mander for alleged “derogatory remarks” against the apex court and its judges. The top court is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

