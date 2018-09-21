SC reiterates need to publicise laws against lynching, mob violence

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday once again asked the Centre and the states to “absolutely religiously comply” with its orders and give wide publicity on radio, television and other media platforms to its direction that lynching and mob violence of any kind will invite the wrath of law.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud reiterated its order after senior counsel Indira Jaising told the court that its direction to give wide publicity to its July 17 direction through public broadcaster and other media platforms have not been complied with.

Describing the direction as a part of “preventive measures”, the court on Monday said: “It has to be borne in mind that the said direction was issued so that people realise the gravity of their act and the effect on the law and order situation. The said purpose has to be put on the high pedestal and people must realise that involvement in such activities will invite the wrath of law.”

Saying this, the court noted the statement by Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that “the same shall be done, if not already done, within a week hence”.

Thereafter, the top court ordered that “all the state governments shall comply with the said direction absolutely religiously within a week from today (Monday)”.

The top court by its July 17 judgment had directed the Central and the state governments to “broadcast on radio and television and other media platforms including the official websites of the Home Department and police of the states that lynching and mob violence of any kind shall invite serious consequence under the law”.

Noting that none appeared for the NCT Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and the state of Telangana, the court directed them to comply with its direction within a week’s time.

The court had by its last order said that the home secretaries of the states and the union territories that would fail to file report on the compliance of its direction would be directed to appear before the court in person.

The court by its July 17 order had issued a series of directions for preventive, remedial and punitive steps to deal with the lynching crime and mob violence.

The court asked senior counsel Sanjay Hegde to prepare a chart, states/UTs-wise giving details of victims of mob violence who have not been given compensation.

The court direction came after Hegde said that some States have framed scheme for the grant of compensation to the victims of mob lynching.

