SC rejects plea for Constitution Bench on Ayodhya dispute

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea for referring the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute to a larger Constitutional Bench and decided that a newly set up three-judge bench will hear the case from October 29.

“No case has been made out to refer the case to the Constitution Bench,” Justice Ashok Bhushan said reading out the judgement on behalf of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and on his own behalf.

However, Justice Abdul Nazeer wanted the case to be referred to a bigger Constitution Bench.

