SC seeks Centre’s response on removal of Vaid as DGP

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on a plea contending that the removal of S.P. Vaid as Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police breached the top court’s directions on police reforms and amounted to “gross contempt”.

Seeking the response, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sought the assistance of Attorney General K.K. Venugopal in the matter.

The court directed that a copy of the application be served on lawyer Binu Tamta, who is assisting the Attorney General and to senior counsel Raju Ramachandran who is amicus curiae in the case.

Vaid was removed on the midnight of September 6.

Venugopal told the court that the court has barred the appointment of acting Director General of Police (DGP) to curb the misuse of fixed two-year term for the head of police force in States and Union Territories.

Counsel Prashant Bhushan, appearing for former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Prakash Singh, told the bench that removal of Vaid was in violation of the Supreme Court directions.

He questioned the appointment of Vaid’s successor Dilbagh Singh on the grounds that he had been charge-sheeted in a recruitment scam.

Advocate Shoeb Alam, who appeared for Jammu and Kashmir, told the court that the appointment of Vaid’s successor was a temporary arrangement and the State has approached the UPSC with a panel of names to be named the regular DGP.

The 2006 court directions on police reforms came on a petition by Prakash Singh.

Bhushan told the court that Vaid was removed although there were no charges against him and without consulting the State Security Commission.

The court directed the matter to be listed for hearing next week.

–IANS

pk/mr