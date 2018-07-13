SC seeks Centre’s view on bringing petrol, diesel prices on par

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre whether petrol and diesel prices can be brought on par for four-wheelers and private cars in order to control pollution.

A bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta suggested that the government could consider fixing prices of diesel and petrol on par at petrol stations for four-wheelers, other than goods vehicles, and asked the Centre to inform it about the decision.

The court’s direction came after the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) told it that the real concern was pollution from diesel vehicles and people go for diesel vehicles since they have high-power fuel efficiency.

The court has fixed July 23 the next date for hearing the petition which has raised the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

