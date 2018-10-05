SC seeks details of Rafael deal decision making process

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the government to disclose the details of the decision making process for the purchase of 36 Rafael fighter jets in a ready-to-use condition.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph clarified that the information sought was not related to pricing or suitability of the jets.

The information should be furnished in a sealed cover and reach the court by October 29 — the next date of hearing, the bench said.

–IANS

pk/in