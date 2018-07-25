SC seeks status report of probe in Kerala priest rape case

New Delhi July 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday sought status report of police investigation in the case relating to the Malankara Orthodox Church priests facing charges of sexual abuse of a parishioner.

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan asked police to file report on investigation within two weeks and posted the matter for hearing on August 6.

Two priests had moved the apex court seeking an anticipatory bail in the case.

Sony (Abraham) Varghese and Father Jaice K. George had approached the top court challenging the order of the Kerala High Court which had denied anticipatory bail to three priests, including them.

A woman, who regularly visited the Malankara Orthodox Church, has accused five priests of sexually abusing her for a decade.

Initially, it was only one priest who first exploited the woman. When she sought help from another priest, he too threatened her and shared her contact with a fellow priest and she was eventually victimised by five of them.

One priest, however, escaped action as the victim mentioned only four names.

The National Commission for Women is monitoring the case.

–IANS

gt/vd