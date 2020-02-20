SC/ST Women Welfare Cell, ‘Mohalla Marshals’ on anvil: Delhi Min

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday said that the government was planning to establish SC/ST Women Welfare Cell and deploy ‘Mohalla Marshals’ across the city to ensure women’s safety.

The minister also said that it was decided to set up a special board for protection of the transgender community.

Gautam met Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday to take a stock of work done by it in the last 3 years and formulate plan of action to ensure the safety of women and girls.

“The role of Mohalla Marshals will be a revolutionary step in ensuring the overall security and safety at the grass-root level,” said Maliwal.

The DCW told the minister that they had conducted a pilot project on ‘Mohalla Marshals’ in Burari from where they had received the maximum complaints.

Civil Defence volunteers were deployed at most vulnerable locations in the area and the results were outstanding, the Commission said, adding that it was now planning to implement the same model across all 70 assembly constituencies.

Maliwal said “women’s safety is a part of our 10 point agenda”.

Hailing the efforts of DCW, Gautam said: “The DCW team has done exemplary work in the last 3 years. In our Guarantee Card, women’s safety is the topmost priority. The plan is to set up Mohalla Marshals and strengthening Mahila panchayats in the upcoming months.”

