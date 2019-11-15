SC stays Allahabad HC’s ban on DJ services

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court has stayed the blanket ban, imposed by the Allahabd High Court, on disk jockeys’ (DJs) performance at marriages and birthday parties in UP.

Advocate Dushyant Parashar, representing 13 members of the Bundelkhand Sound and DJ Association, contended before a Bench, comprising Justice U.U. Lalit and Justice Vineet Saran, that the petitioners’ families would lose their livelihood if the ban continued. The DJ operators had moved the apex court seeking relief on the high court order.

Parashar said the upcoming wedding season, a peak season for DJs, would not yield any benefits to DJs due to the HC order.

“The applications shall be considered by the authorities concerned; and if the same are otherwise in accordance of law, the permission may be granted despite the direction issued by the HC,” the apex court said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 16.

In August, imposing a blanket ban on the DJ services, the Allahabad High Court had said, “No permission for DJ shall be granted by the authority for the reason that noise generated is unpleasant and at obnoxious level.”

Parashar said the HC order had practically made DJs unemployed as they were unable to get requisite permission.

A writ petition was filed by Sushil Chandra Srivastava and others citing regulation connected with noise pollution rules 2000, and the top court direction in 2005.

The HC passed a slew of directions, which included setting up of toll-free number to register complaints in connection with loudspeakers, public address system and DJ beyond a permissible sound level.

The HC had observed that a music system installed by a DJ was made up of several amplifiers and the sound produced was very high. “They are serious threat to human health, particularly children, senior citizens and patients admitted in the hospitals,” said the high court.

