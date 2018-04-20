SC stays proceedings against Salman over caste remarks

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold the proceedings pending against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan before several courts across the country in cases registered under the SC/ST Act for alleged derogatory remarks against a community.

A bench of Chief Justice Deepak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also issued notice to states on the actor’s plea seeking quashing of several proceedings after complaints and FIRs were registered last year.

The bench sought the state governments’ response by July 23, the next date of hearing.

The actor has been accused of humiliating the Valmiki community by using an offensive word to describe them on a TV show while promoting his film “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

–IANS

gt/ksk/mr