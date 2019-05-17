SC takes exception to stir by Bengal lawyers

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court has taken exception to the strike called by lawyers in West Bengal since April 29. Terming the strike extraordinary, the court observed that it is having major implication on the fundamental right of life and liberty of citizens, many of whom want to move court seeking bail.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna made this observation during a hearing of a petition filed by eight persons arrested under the provisions of the West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act, who moved the court seeking bail.

The petitioners were arrested in an alleged IPL betting racket. The court directed the petitioners, in connection with bail plea, that they would be produced on Wednesday before the Calcutta High Court. “It is, however, made clear that this order is not to be construed as any observation with regard to entitlement of the petitioners to bail,” the court observed.

The court observed that the strike called by the Bar Council of West Bengal is creating obstruction for these petitioners, who sought relief from the court.

The counsel appearing for the accused submitted to the court that the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected their bail plea on April 26. And, as the lawyers are on strike in the state, the petitoners could not seek any legal remedy.

