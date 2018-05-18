SC time limit on Dhingra Commission report ends in 10 days: Khattar

Chandigarh, May 19 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that the Supreme Court’s time limit of two months to the Punjab and Haryana High Court to make public the report of Justice Dhingra Commission will be over in the next ten days.

“Thereafter, the court would take a decision and make the report public,” Khattar said at a function organised here.

He said that the BJP government in the state had highlighted the wrong doings of the former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Robert Vadra.

The one-man Justice S.N. Dhingra Commission of Inquiry was set up by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in May 2015 to probe the controversial grant of licences for prime commercial properties in Gurgaon (now Gurugram), including those to Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra.

The commission had submitted its 182-page report to the Khattar government on August 31, 2016.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has hit out at the Commission and the BJP government in Haryana for carrying out a “witch-hunt”. Hooda had demanded that the report of the Dhingra Commission be made public.

Hooda had trashed the whole move of the Haryana government to get only a handful of licences probed, including one granted to the firm owned by Vadra.

The report has pointed out irregularities in grant of licences and allotment of land to individuals and companies, including Vadra and his companies, in prime areas of Gurgaon city in Haryana, adjoining national capital New Delhi.

The report, according to sources, had indicted the previous Congress government (2005-2014) in Haryana led by Hooda, for irregularities in grant of licences. It has pointed out to alleged connivance of the Hooda government in favouring Vadra and others.

Dhingra is a retired judge of the Delhi High Court.

Referring to corruption during the Congress rule, Khattar said that the CLU (change of land use) system was started in 1990 and the power to grant CLU rested with the Director, Town and Country Planning Department, but later the system was changed and all CLU related matters were sent to the Chief Minister.

“Efforts were made in 1996, 2001 and 2006 to change this system, but it was finally changed in 2016 by our government and the power to Agrant CLU is back with the Director, Town and Country Planning Department,” Khattar said.

–IANS

js/ahm/vm