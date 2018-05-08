SC to hear Bengal SEC plea against e-nomination at 2 p.m.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court will later on Friday hear a West Bengal State Election Commission’s (SEC) plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order to accept nominations papers filed electronically for the May 14 Panchayat polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it would hear the petition at 2 p.m.

The SEC had moved the top court on Wednesday challenging the high court order contending that it would cause “an irreparable loss and injury” if the order was not stayed.

The high court had on May 8, directed the State Election Commission to accept e-nominations papers filed by the candidate within the stipulated time.

–IANS

