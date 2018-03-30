SC to hear BJP plea seeking forces for Bengal panchayat polls

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Supreme Court said on Thursday that it will hear a BJP plea seeking the deployment of Central Paramilitary Forces in West Bengal for the panchayat elections alleging that its candidates were being beaten up and not allowed to file their nominations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear the plea on Friday as the matter was mentioned for an urgent hearing by advocate Aishwarya Bhati.

The petitioner lawyer has contended that Bharatiya Janata Party workers were being killed and on Wednesday one of their Dalit leaders was murdered.

–IANS

