SC to hear BJP’s plea against Bengal SEC order

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Wednesday the West Bengal BJP’s plea seeking extension of time to file nomination papers for the Panchayat election in the state as the party described “colourable” the decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) to withdraw its order to extend by one day the time for filing the nomination papers.

The fresh plea by the BJP is listed before the bench of Justice R.K.Agrawal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit has said that in an “absolute colourable exercise” of power, the State Election Commission recalled and rescinded its April 9 order extending the time for filing nomination papers from 11.00 a.m. to 3 p.m, on April 10, citing “legal issues”.

Earlier the last date of nomination was April 9.

The BJP had earlier told the top court that its candidates were being targeted by the ruling Trinamool Congress’s workers and Block Development Officers, designated Assistant Panchayat Electoral Registration Officers for issuing and accepting the nomination papers, were not entertaining its candidates.

The Supreme Court on April 9 had refused to interfere with the panchayat elections in West Bengal as it rejected BJP’s plea for rescheduling them so that its candidates could file their nomination papers.

The BJP had also sought the deployment of central paramilitary forces for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

While refusing to interfere with the conduct of the election, the top court had granted liberty to the aggrieved political parties and their candidates as well as independents to approach the State Election Commission for the redressal of their grievance.

–IANS

pk/vd