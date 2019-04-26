SC to hear DMK plea against TN Speaker on Monday

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Monday the DMK’s plea against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker’s notice for disqualification of three AIADMK MLAs, who extended support to rival leader and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanabal on April 30 issued show cause notices to three AIADMK legislators — A. Prabhu (Kallakuruchi constituency), Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and V.T. Kalaiselvan (Virudhachalam) — seeking explanations for their anti-party activities.

The action followed a petition by the ruling party seeking “due legal action” against them.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M.K. Stalin on April 30 sent a letter to the Assembly Secretary proposing a no-confidence motion against the Speaker and also submitted a one-line no-trust motion against Dhanapal.

Appearing for the DMK, senior advocate Kapil Sibal wondered how the Speaker could issue notices for disqualification of three AIADMK MLAs when he himself was facing a no-confidence motion.

